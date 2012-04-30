* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,100-34,950 34,100-34,950 34,000-34,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,300-35,000 34,300-35,000 34,200-34,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 35,000-36,000 35,000-36,000 34,250-35,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 34,100-34,950 34,300-35,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,100-70,200 70,100-70,200 69,700-69,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 30,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 29,850-29,900 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550 Spot (48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 606-607 610-611 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 609-610 609-610 613-614 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 611-612 611-612 615-616 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 597-598 597-598 601-602 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600 603-604 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship