* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,100-34,950 34,100-34,950 34,000-34,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,300-35,000 34,300-35,000 34,200-34,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 35,000-36,000 35,000-36,000 34,250-35,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 220 34,100-34,950 34,300-35,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 70,100-70,200 70,100-70,200 69,700-69,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 29,900-29,950 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 30,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 29,850-29,900 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550
Spot (48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 606-607 610-611
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 609-610 609-610 613-614
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 611-612 611-612 615-616
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 597-598 597-598 601-602
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600 603-604
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship