Indore mandi was closed today due to May Day.
Soy oil solvent prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery Closed 34,100-34,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 34,300-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 34,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250
General Foods 36,000
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,500
Lakhmi Solvex 36,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,750
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 35,500
Rama Phopsphates 36,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 36,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,200-70,300 70,100-70,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,500-70,600 70,400-70,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,900-29,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,750-29,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,850-29,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,300-28,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,400-28,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 606-607
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 609-610
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 611-612
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 597-598
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 599-600
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship