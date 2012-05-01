 Indore mandi was closed today due to May Day.  Soy oil solvent prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 34,100-34,950 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 34,300-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 34,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,750 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 35,500 Rama Phopsphates 36,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,200-70,300 70,100-70,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,500-70,600 70,400-70,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,900-29,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,750-29,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,850-29,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,300-28,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 606-607 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 609-610 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 611-612 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 597-598 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 599-600 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship