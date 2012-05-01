* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil solvent prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 34,100-34,950
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 34,300-35,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 34,750-36,250 34,750-36,250 35,000-36,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 70,100-70,200 70,200-70,300 70,100-70,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 70,400-70,500
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,900-29,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,750-29,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 29,850-29,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,200-28,250 28,300-28,350
Spot (48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,400-28,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 604-605 606-607
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 607-608 607-608 609-610
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 609-610 611-612
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 595-596 595-596 597-598
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 597-598 599-600
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship