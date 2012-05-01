* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 34,100-34,950 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 34,300-35,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 34,750-36,250 34,750-36,250 35,000-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,100-70,200 70,200-70,300 70,100-70,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 70,400-70,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,900-29,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,750-29,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 29,850-29,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,200-28,250 28,300-28,350 Spot (48% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 604-605 606-607 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 607-608 607-608 609-610 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 609-610 611-612 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 595-596 595-596 597-598 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 597-598 599-600 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship