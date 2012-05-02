* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-35,950 34,100-34,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,200-36,000 34,300-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 35,000-35,950 35,200-36,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,000
Ambika Solvex 35,500
Bajrang Extractions 35,000
Betul Oils 36,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,400
General Foods 36,600
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 35,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,000
Kriti Industries 36,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 36,750
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 36,000
Rama Phopsphates 36,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 36,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,100-70,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,400-70,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,000-73,100 73,200-73,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,400-73,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 29,800-29,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 29,650-29,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 29,750-29,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,200-28,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,300-28,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 604-605
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 607-608
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 609-610
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 595-596
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 597-598
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship