* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 35,000-36,200 35,000-35,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,200-36,300 35,200-36,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 35,000-36,200 35,200-36,300 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 35,250 Betul Oils 36,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,700 General Foods 36,700 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,700 Lakhmi Solvex 36,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,250 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 36,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 36,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,800-69,900 70,000-70,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,100-70,200 70,300-70,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,800-72,900 73,000-73,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,000-73,100 73,200-73,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,400-30,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,250-30,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 30,350-30,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 616-617 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 619-620 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 621-622 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 607-608 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 609-610 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship