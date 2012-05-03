* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 35,000-36,200 35,000-36,200 35,000-35,950 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,200-36,300 35,200-36,300 35,200-36,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 35,250-36,750 35,250-36,750 35,000-36,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 35,000-36,200 35,200-36,300 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,500-69,600 69,800-69,900 70,000-70,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,800-69,900 70,100-70,200 70,300-70,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,800-72,900 73,000-73,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 73,000-73,100 73,200-73,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,400-30,450 30,400-30,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,250-30,300 30,250-30,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,350-29,400 30,350-30,400 30,350-30,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 Spot (48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 616-617 616-617 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 619-620 619-620 619-620 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 621-622 621-622 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 607-608 607-608 607-608 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 609-610 609-610 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship