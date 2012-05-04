* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 35,800-36,450 35,000-36,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-36,500 35,200-36,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 35,800-36,450 36,000-36,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 35,250 Betul Oils 36,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750 General Foods 36,500 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,800 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 36,000 Rama Phopsphates 37,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,100-69,200 69,500-69,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 69,800-69,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,500-72,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,300-72,400 72,700-72,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 30,400-30,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 30,250-30,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 30,350-30,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,800-28,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 612-613 616-617 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 619-620 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 621-622 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 607-608 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 609-610 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship