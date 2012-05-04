* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 35,800-36,450 35,000-36,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-36,500 35,200-36,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 35,800-36,450 36,000-36,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 35,250
Betul Oils 36,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750
General Foods 36,500
Gujarat Ambuja 35,500
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 36,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 36,800
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 36,000
Rama Phopsphates 37,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,100-69,200 69,500-69,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 69,800-69,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,100-72,200 72,500-72,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,300-72,400 72,700-72,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 30,400-30,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 30,250-30,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 30,350-30,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,800-28,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,900-28,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 612-613 616-617
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 619-620
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 621-622
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 607-608
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 609-610
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship