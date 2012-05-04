* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 35,800-36,450 35,800-36,450 35,000-36,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 35,200-36,300
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 35,000-37,000 35,000-37,000 35,250-36,750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 35,800-36,450 36,000-36,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 69,000-69,100 69,100-69,200 69,500-69,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 69,400-69,500 69,800-69,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 72,100-72,200 72,500-72,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,300-72,400 72,700-72,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 30,200-30,250 30,400-30,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 30,250-30,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 30,150-30,200 30,350-30,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 28,800-28,850
Spot (48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 28,900-28,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 612-613 612-613 616-617
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 615-616 615-616 619-620
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 617-618 621-622
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 603-604 603-604 607-608
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 605-606 609-610
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship