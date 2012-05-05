* Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. Most of the soybean processing units lowered their buying prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,400 35,800-36,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-36,500 36,000-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 35,500-36,400 35,700-36,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,750 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 35,300 Betul Oils 36,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,700 General Foods 36,400 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 36,600 Lakhmi Solvex 36,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,250 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 36,000 Rama Phopsphates 36,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 69,000-69,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,300-69,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 72,200-72,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,200-30,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,050-30,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 30,150-30,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,700-28,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 612-613 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 615-616 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 617-618 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 603-604 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 605-606 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship