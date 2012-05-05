* Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices. Most of the soybean processing units lowered their
buying prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 35,500-36,400 35,800-36,450
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,700-36,500 36,000-36,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 35,500-36,400 35,700-36,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,750
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 35,300
Betul Oils 36,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,700
General Foods 36,400
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 35,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 36,600
Lakhmi Solvex 36,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 36,250
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 36,000
Rama Phopsphates 36,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,800-68,900 69,000-69,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,100-69,200 69,300-69,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 72,000-72,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 72,200-72,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,200-30,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,050-30,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 30,150-30,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,700-28,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 612-613
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 615-616
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 617-618
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 603-604
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 605-606
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship