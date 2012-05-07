* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. Most of the soybean processing units lowered their buying prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened with sharp fall on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 34,800-35,800 35,500-36,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-36,000 35,700-36,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 34,800-35,800 35,000-36,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 35,000
Betul Oils 36,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,300
General Foods 35,750
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,500
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 35,500
Rama Phopsphates 36,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 68,800-68,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,700-71,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,900-72,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 30,400-30,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 30,250-30,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 30,350-30,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,800-28,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,900-28,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 616-617
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 619-620
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 611-612 621-622
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 607-608
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 609-610
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship