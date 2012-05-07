* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Most of the soybean processing units lowered their buying prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also opened with sharp fall on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 34,800-35,800 35,500-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-36,000 35,700-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 34,800-35,800 35,000-36,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils 36,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,300 General Foods 35,750 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,500 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 35,500 Rama Phopsphates 36,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 68,800-68,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,700-71,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,900-72,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 30,400-30,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 30,250-30,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 30,350-30,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,800-28,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 616-617 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 619-620 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 611-612 621-622 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 607-608 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 609-610 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship