* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 34,400-35,400 34,800-35,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,600-35,500 35,000-36,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 34,400-35,400 34,600-35,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,500 Ambika Solvex 35,000 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils 36,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,400 General Foods 35,850 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,750 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 35,500 Rama Phopsphates 36,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,900-29,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,750-29,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,850-29,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,300-28,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 610-611 606-607 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 613-614 609-610 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 611-612 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 597-598 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 599-600 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship