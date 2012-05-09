* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices also opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,700-35,300 34,400-35,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,900-35,400 34,600-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 34,700-35,300 34,900-35,400 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 36,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,150 General Foods 35,800 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 35,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,600 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 35,500 Rama Phopsphates 35,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,800-70,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 71,000-71,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 612-613 610-611 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 615-616 613-614 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 615-616 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 601-602 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 603-604 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship