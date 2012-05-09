* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,700-35,300 34,700-35,300 34,400-35,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,900-35,400 34,900-35,400 34,600-35,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 35,000-36,000 35,000-36,000 35,000-36,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 34,700-35,300 34,900-35,400
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,000-67,100 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 67,800-67,900 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 70,800-70,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800 71,000-71,100
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 30,200-30,250 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 30,150-30,200 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 28,500-28,550
Spot (48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 612-613 612-613 617-611
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 615-616 615-616 613-614
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 617-618 615-616
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 603-604 603-604 601-602
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 605-606 603-604
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship