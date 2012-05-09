* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,700-35,300 34,700-35,300 34,400-35,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,900-35,400 34,900-35,400 34,600-35,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 35,000-36,000 35,000-36,000 35,000-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 34,700-35,300 34,900-35,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 67,800-67,900 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 70,800-70,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800 71,000-71,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,200-30,250 30,200-30,250 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,150-30,200 30,150-30,200 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 28,500-28,550 Spot (48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 612-613 612-613 617-611 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 615-616 615-616 613-614 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 617-618 615-616 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 603-604 603-604 601-602 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 605-606 603-604 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship