* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices also opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 34,200-34,900 34,700-35,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,400-35,000 34,900-35,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 34,200-34,900 34,400-35,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,500 Ambika Solvex 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 35,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 35,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 34,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,750 Lakhmi Solvex 35,550 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,200 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 35,000 Rama Phopsphates 35,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 67,000-67,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,300-70,400 70,400-70,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,600-70,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,200-30,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,050-30,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 30,150-30,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,700-28,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 612-613 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 615-616 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 617-618 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 603-604 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 605-606 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship