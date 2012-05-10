* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices also opened weak today on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 34,200-34,900 34,700-35,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,400-35,000 34,900-35,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 34,200-34,900 34,400-35,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,500
Ambika Solvex 35,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 35,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500
General Foods 35,500
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 34,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,750
Lakhmi Solvex 35,550
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,200
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 35,000
Rama Phopsphates 35,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 67,000-67,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 67,300-67,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,300-70,400 70,400-70,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,600-70,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,200-30,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,050-30,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 30,150-30,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,700-28,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 612-613
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 615-616
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 617-618
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 603-604
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 605-606
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship