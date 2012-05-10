* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were recovered at closed on better buying support against
poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,200-34,900 34,200-34,900 34,700-35,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,400-35,000 34,400-35,000 34,900-35,400
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,750 34,500-35,750 35,000-36,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 34,200-34,900 34,400-35,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700 67,000-67,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,900-67,000 67,300-67,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,300-70,400 70,400-70,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,500-70,600 70,600-70,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,400-30,450 30,200-30,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,250-30,300 30,050-30,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 30,350-30,400 30,150-30,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650
Spot (48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 28,700-28,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 616-617 612-613
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 619-620 619-620 615-616
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 621-622 617-618
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 607-608 607-608 603-604
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 609-610 605-606
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship