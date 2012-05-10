* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were recovered at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,200-34,900 34,200-34,900 34,700-35,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,400-35,000 34,400-35,000 34,900-35,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,750 34,500-35,750 35,000-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 34,200-34,900 34,400-35,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700 67,000-67,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,900-67,000 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,300-70,400 70,400-70,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,500-70,600 70,600-70,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,400-30,450 30,400-30,450 30,200-30,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,250-30,300 30,250-30,300 30,050-30,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,350-30,400 30,350-30,400 30,150-30,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 28,600-28,650 Spot (48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 28,700-28,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 616-617 616-617 612-613 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 619-620 619-620 615-616 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 621-622 621-622 617-618 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 607-608 607-608 603-604 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 609-610 605-606 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship