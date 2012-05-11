* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 34,200-35,200 34,200-34,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,400-35,300 34,400-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 34,200-35,200 34,400-35,300 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,700 General Foods 35,300 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,550 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 35,250 Rama Phopsphates 36,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,700-70,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,300-30,350 30,400-30,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,150-30,200 30,250-30,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,250-30,300 30,350-30,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,800-28,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 614-615 616-617 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 619-620 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 621-622 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 607-608 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 609-610 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship