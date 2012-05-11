* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 34,200-35,200 34,200-34,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,400-35,300 34,400-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 34,200-35,200 34,400-35,300
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,700
General Foods 35,300
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,550
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 35,250
Rama Phopsphates 36,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 67,000-67,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 67,300-67,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,700-70,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,300-30,350 30,400-30,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,150-30,200 30,250-30,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,250-30,300 30,350-30,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,800-28,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,900-28,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 614-615 616-617
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 617-618 619-620
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 619-620 621-622
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 607-608
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 607-608 609-610
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship