Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 12  Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support.  Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against heavy selling pressure from plants and stockiest.  Soy meal prices also opened with heavy loses on poor buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,800-33,400 34,200-35,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-33,500 34,400-35,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils 33,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 33,500 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 70,200-70,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1280 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 30,300-30,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 30,150-30,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 30,250-30,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,700-28,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 614-615 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 617-618 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 619-620 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 605-606 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 607-608 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship