BRIEF-Aarvee Denims and Exports says manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad closed w.e.f June 6
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 12 Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support. Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against heavy selling pressure from plants and stockiest. Soy meal prices also opened with heavy loses on poor buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,800-33,400 34,200-35,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-33,500 34,400-35,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils 33,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 33,500 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 70,200-70,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1280 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 30,300-30,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 30,150-30,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 30,250-30,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,700-28,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 614-615 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 617-618 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 619-620 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 605-606 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 607-608 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Jun 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14PK0 HDFC 364D 9-Jun-17 99.9825 6.4000 1 240 99.9825