-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 12 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,800-33,400 32,800-33,400 34,200-35,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 34,400-35,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,250-34,000 33,250-34,000 35,000-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 32,800-33,400 33,000-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,000-69,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 70,200-70,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1280 1280 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 30,300-30,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 30,150-30,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 30,250-30,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 28,700-28,750 Spot (48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 600-601 614-615 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 603-604 603-604 617-618 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 605-606 619-620 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 591-592 591-592 605-606 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 593-594 607-608 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship