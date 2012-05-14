* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against heavy selling pressure from plants and stockiest. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,700 32,800-33,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-33,800 33,000-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 320 32,500-33,700 32,700-33,800 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils 34,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,600-68,700 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,800-68,900 69,200-69,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,450-29,500 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,300-29,350 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,400-29,450 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,900 28,000-28,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 598-599 600-601 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 603-604 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 605-606 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 589-590 591-592 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 593-594 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship