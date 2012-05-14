-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 14 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,700 32,500-33,700 32,800-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,800 32,700-33,800 33,000-33,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,000 33,000-34,000 33,250-34,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 320 32,500-33,700 32,700-33,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,300-65,400 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,600-65,700 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,600-68,700 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,800-68,900 69,200-69,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-28,850 28,000-28,050 Spot (48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 598-599 598-599 600-601 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 601-602 601-602 603-604 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 603-604 605-606 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 589-590 589-590 591-592 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592 593-594 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship