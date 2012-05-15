* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak today on poor buying support against better
selling while soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying support.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,500 32,500-33,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,700-32,600 32,700-33,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 31,500-32,500 31,700-32,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 32,850
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900
General Foods 33,700
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,150
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,600
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,250
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,250
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,450-29,500
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,300-29,350
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,400-29,450
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 598-599
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 598-599 601-602
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 603-604
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 586-587 589-590
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 591-592
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship