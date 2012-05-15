* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak today on poor buying support against better selling while soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,500 32,500-33,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,700-32,600 32,700-33,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 31,500-32,500 31,700-32,600 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 32,850 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,600 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,250 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,250 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,450-29,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,300-29,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,400-29,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 598-599 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 598-599 601-602 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 603-604 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 586-587 589-590 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 591-592 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship