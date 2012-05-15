* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up sharply at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,500 31,500-32,500 32,500-33,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,600 31,700-32,600 32,700-33,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,900-33,700 32,900-33,700 33,000-34,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 31,500-32,500 31,700-32,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1200 1200 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,450-29,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 29,300-29,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 29,400-29,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-28,750 27,800-27,850 Spot (48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 595-596 588-599 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 598-599 598-599 601-602 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 600-601 603-604 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 586-587 586-587 589-590 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 588-589 591-592 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship