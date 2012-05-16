-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 16
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,300-32,900 32,300-32,900 31,500-32,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 31,700-32,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,000-34,000 33,000-34,000 32,900-33,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 32,300-32,900 32,500-33,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,100-64,200 65,100-65,200 64,800-64,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 65,400-65,500 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,800-68,900 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750
Spot (48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 595-596 595-596
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 598-599 598-599 598-599
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 600-601 600-601
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 586-587 586-587 586-587
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 588-589 588-589 588-589
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship