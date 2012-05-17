Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against limited
selling at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,200-32,900 32,300-32,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 120 32,300-32,900 32,500-33,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,250
Betul Oils 33,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250
General Foods 34,100
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,400
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,900
Prakash Solvex 33,250
Premier Proteins 33,500
Rama Phopsphates 34,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,400-68,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,350-29,400 29,150-29,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,450-29,500 29,250-29,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,700-27,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,000-28,050 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 595-596
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 602-603 598-599
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 600-601
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 586-587
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 588-589
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship