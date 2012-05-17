 Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,200-32,900 32,300-32,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 120 32,300-32,900 32,500-33,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils 33,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 34,100 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,400 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,900 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,350-29,400 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,450-29,500 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,000-28,050 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 595-596 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 602-603 598-599 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 600-601 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 586-587 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 588-589 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship