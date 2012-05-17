* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,300-32,900 32,300-32,900 32,300-32,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,100 33,000-34,100 33,000-34,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 120 32,300-32,900 32,500-33,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,600-64,700 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,900-65,000 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,800-68,900 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 69,000-69,100 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,700-27,750 Spot (48% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600 595-596 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 602-603 602-603 598-599 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 604-605 600-601 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 590-591 590-591 586-587 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 592-593 588-589 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship