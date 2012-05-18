Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 18
Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor selling at lower prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,300-32,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,900-33,400 32,500-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 32,700-33,300 32,900-33,400
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils 33,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 33,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,000
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,500
Rama Phopsphates 34,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 602-603 602-603
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 604-605
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 590-591
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 592-593
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship