Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 18  Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,300-32,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,900-33,400 32,500-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 32,700-33,300 32,900-33,400 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils 33,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,350-29,400 29,350-29,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 602-603 602-603 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 604-605 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 590-591 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 592-593 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship