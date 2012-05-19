* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,300-33,900 32,700-33,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-34,000 32,900-33,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 33,300-33,900 33,500-34,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,500 Betul Oils 33,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 34,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 33,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins 33,700 Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,500-29,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,350-29,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,450-29,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,900-27,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,000-28,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 599-600 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 602-603 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 604-605 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 590-591 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 592-593 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship