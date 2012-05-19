* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 33,300-33,900 32,700-33,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-34,000 32,900-33,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 130 33,300-33,900 33,500-34,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,500
Betul Oils 33,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250
General Foods 34,100
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 33,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,500
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Premier Proteins 33,700
Rama Phopsphates 34,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,500-29,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,350-29,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,450-29,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,900-27,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,000-28,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 599-600
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 603-604 602-603
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 604-605
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 590-591
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 592-593
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship