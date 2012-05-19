* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,300-33,900 33,300-33,900 32,700-33,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 32,900-33,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,250-34,500 33,250-34,500 32,750-34,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 130 33,300-33,900 33,500-34,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,500-29,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,400-29,450 29,400-29,450 29,350-29,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 29,450-29,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 27,900-27,950 Spot (48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 28,000-28,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 600-601 600-601 599-600 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 603-604 603-604 602-603 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 605-606 605-606 604-605 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 591-592 591-592 590-591 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 593-594 592-593 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship