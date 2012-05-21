* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 33,700-34,300 33,300-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,900-34,400 33,500-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 33,700-34,300 33,900-34,400 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils 34,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 34,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,500 Prakash Solvex 34,000 Premier Proteins 33,800 Rama Phopsphates 34,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,550-29,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,400-29,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,500-29,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 27,950-28,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,050-28,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 600-601 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 603-604 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 605-606 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 591-592 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 593-594 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship