* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,700-34,300 33,700-34,300 33,300-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,900-34,400 33,900-34,400 33,500-34,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,700 33,500-34,700 33,250-34,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 33,700-34,300 33,900-34,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 29,550-29,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,400-29,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,500-29,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 27,950-28,000 Spot (48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 28,050-28,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 601-602 600-601 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 604-605 604-605 603-604 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 606-607 605-606 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 592-593 592-593 591-592 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595 593-594 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship