Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 22 * Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,300-33,700 33,700-34,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,400-33,800 33,900-34,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 70 33,300-33,700 33,400-33,800 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,800 General Foods 34,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 33,750 Premier Proteins 33,800 Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,000-68,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 601-602 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 604-605 604-605 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 606-607 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 592-593 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship