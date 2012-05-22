* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,300-33,700 33,300-33,700 33,700-34,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,400-33,800 33,400-33,800 33,900-34,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,500 33,500-34,500 33,500-34,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 70 33,300-33,700 33,400-33,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,400-68,500 68,000-68,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 Spot (48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 601-602 601-602 601-602 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 604-605 604-605 604-605 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 606-607 606-607 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 592-593 592-593 592-593 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595 594-595 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship