* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. *Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. *Soy meal prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 33,300-33,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 33,400-33,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 120 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 33,250 Rama Phopsphates 34,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,700-63,800 64,300-64,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 64,600-64,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 68,200-68,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 28,000-28,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,700-27,750 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 601-602 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 604-605 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 606-607 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 592-593 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 594-595 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship