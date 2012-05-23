* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,500-33,400 33,300-33,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 33,400-33,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,750-34,300 32,750-34,300 33,500-34,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 120 32,500-33,400 32,750-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,700-63,800 64,300-64,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 64,000-64,100 64,600-64,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,900-68,000 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,100-68,200 68,200-68,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 28,000-28,050 Spot (48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592 601-602 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 594-595 594-595 604-605 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 596-597 606-607 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 582-583 582-583 592-593 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 584-585 594-595 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship