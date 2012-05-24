* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,400-33,100 32,400-33,100 32,500-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,600-33,200 32,600-33,200 32,700-33,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,750-34,000 32,750-34,000 32,750-34,300 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 120 32,400-33,100 32,600-33,200 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,700-63,800 63,700-63,800 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,900-68,000 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,100-68,200 67,700-67,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 Spot (48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592 591-592 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 594-595 594-595 594-595 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 596-597 596-597 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 582-583 582-583 582-583 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 584-585 584-585 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship