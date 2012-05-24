* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,400-33,100 32,400-33,100 32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,600-33,200 32,600-33,200 32,700-33,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 32,750-34,000 32,750-34,000 32,750-34,300
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 120 32,400-33,100 32,600-33,200
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,700-63,800 63,700-63,800 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,900-68,000 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,100-68,200 67,700-67,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650
Spot (48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592 591-592
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 594-595 594-595 594-595
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 596-597 596-597
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 582-583 582-583 582-583
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 584-585 584-585
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship