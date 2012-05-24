* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,400-33,100 32,500-33,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,600-33,200 32,700-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 120 32,400-33,100 32,500-33,200 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,300 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,700-63,800 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,700-67,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 596-597 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 582-583 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 584-585 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship