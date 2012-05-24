* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,400-33,100 32,500-33,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,600-33,200 32,700-33,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 120 32,400-33,100 32,500-33,200
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,250
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,700
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,300
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 33,500
Rama Phopsphates 34,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,700-63,800 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,700-67,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 591-592 591-592
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 596-597
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 582-583
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 584-585 584-585
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship