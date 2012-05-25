Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 25 * Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,400-33,100 32,400-33,100 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,600-33,200 32,600-33,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 140 32,400-33,100 32,500-33,200 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 33,550 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,550 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,600-27,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 591-592 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 594-595 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 596-597 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 578-579 582-583 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 580-581 584-585 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship