* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,400-33,100 32,400-33,100 32,400-33,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,600-33,200 32,600-33,200 32,600-33,200 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 32,500-34,500 32,500-34,500 32,750-34,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 140 32,400-33,100 32,600-33,200 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,400-27,450 27,600-27,650 Spot (48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,500-27,550 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 591-592 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 590-591 590-591 594-595 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 592-593 592-593 596-597 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 578-579 578-579 582-583 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 580-581 580-581 584-585 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship