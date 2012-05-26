* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on poor selling against better buying support
at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,000 32,400-33,100
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,600-33,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 120 32,000-33,000 32,200-33,100
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex 33,200
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils 33,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,800
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,600
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,400
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,500
Rama Phopsphates 34,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,100-68,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,900-28,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,750-28,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,850-28,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,400-27,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,500-27,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 587-588
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 590-591
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 592-593
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 573-574 578-579
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 580-581
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship