* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,000 32,400-33,100 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,600-33,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 120 32,000-33,000 32,200-33,100 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex 33,200 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils 33,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,800 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,400 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,100-68,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,900-28,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,750-28,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,850-28,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,400-27,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,500-27,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 587-588 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 590-591 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 592-593 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 573-574 578-579 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 580-581 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship