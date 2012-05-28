* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,000-33,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,250 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,850 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,800 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,700 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,750 Rama Phopsphates 34,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 582-583 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 585-586 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 573-574 573-574 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 575-576 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship