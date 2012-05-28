* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on poor selling against better buying support
at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,000-33,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 100 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,250
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,850
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,800
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,700
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,750
Rama Phopsphates 34,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 582-583
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 585-586
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 573-574 573-574
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 575-576
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship