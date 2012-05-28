* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,500-33,400 32,000-33,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,300 33,000-34,300 33,000-34,300 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,000-65,100 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,300-65,400 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,300-68,400 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250 Spot (48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 582-583 582-583 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 585-586 585-586 585-586 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 587-588 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 573-574 573-574 573-574 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 575-576 575-576 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship