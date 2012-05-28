* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against
poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,500-33,400 32,000-33,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,000-34,300 33,000-34,300 33,000-34,300
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 100 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,000-65,100 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,300-65,400 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,300-68,400 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250
Spot (48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 582-583 582-583
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 585-586 585-586 585-586
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 587-588
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 573-574 573-574 573-574
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 575-576 575-576
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship