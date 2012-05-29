GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,500-33,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,750 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 34,250 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,400-65,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,200-27,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,300-27,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 582-583 582-583 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 585-586 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 573-574 573-574 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 575-576 575-576 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
BANGALORE, June 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)