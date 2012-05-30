* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,500-33,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,900-33,600 32,700-33,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 40 32,700-33,500 32,900-33,600
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,750
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,700
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,200
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,500
Prakash Solvex 33,750
Premier Proteins 34,000
Rama Phopsphates 34,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,300-69,400
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 28,700-28,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,550-28,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 28,650-28,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,200-27,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,300-27,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 582-583
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 585-586
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 587-588
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 573-574
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 583-584 575-576
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship