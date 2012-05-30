* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,500-33,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,900-33,600 32,700-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 40 32,700-33,500 32,900-33,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,750 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,200 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,500 Prakash Solvex 33,750 Premier Proteins 34,000 Rama Phopsphates 34,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,300-69,400 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,200-27,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,300-27,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 582-583 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 585-586 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 587-588 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 573-574 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 583-584 575-576 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship