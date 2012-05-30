-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 30
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil refined prices were up at closed on better buying support against
poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,900-33,600 32,900-33,600 32,700-33,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,250-34,700 33,250-34,700 33,000-34,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 40 32,700-33,500 32,900-33,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,100-69,200 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,300-69,400 69,300-69,400
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 28,700-28,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 28,550-28,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 28,650-28,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 27,200-27,250
Spot (48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,300-27,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 590-591 582-583
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 593-594 593-594 585-586
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 595-596 587-588
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 581-582 581-582 573-574
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 583-584 583-584 575-576
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship