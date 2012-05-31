* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Most mandis in Madhya Pradesh remained closed Thursday due to Badh called by NDA and Left front to protest against the petrol prices hike. Mandis which remained open witnessed very low arrivals due to bandh. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,200 32,700-33,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,900-33,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 20 32,500-33,200 32,700-33,300 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,750 Betul Oils 33,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,900 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,800 Prakash Solvex 34,250 Premier Proteins 34,500 Rama Phopsphates 35,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,600-27,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 590-591 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 593-594 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 595-596 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 581-582 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 583-584 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship