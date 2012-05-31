* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. Most mandis in Madhya Pradesh remained closed Thursday due to
Badh called by NDA and Left front to protest against the petrol prices hike.
Mandis which remained open witnessed very low arrivals due to bandh.
* Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,200 32,700-33,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,900-33,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 20 32,500-33,200 32,700-33,300
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,750
Betul Oils 33,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,900
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 34,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,800
Prakash Solvex 34,250
Premier Proteins 34,500
Rama Phopsphates 35,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,600-27,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,700-27,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 590-591
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 593-594
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 595-596
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 581-582
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 583-584
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship