* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 32,500-33,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,700-33,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 33,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,900 General Foods 34,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,400 Lakhmi Solvex 34,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex 34,000 Premier Proteins 34,000 Rama Phopsphates 34,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,600-69,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 597-598 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 585-586 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship