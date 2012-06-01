* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak today on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 32,500-33,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 32,700-33,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 33,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,900
General Foods 34,700
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 34,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,400
Lakhmi Solvex 34,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,000
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Premier Proteins 34,000
Rama Phopsphates 34,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,400-66,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,600-69,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 597-598
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 585-586 585-586
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship