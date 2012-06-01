* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were up at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,200 32,500-33,200 32,500-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,700-33,300 32,700-33,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,500-35,000 33,500-35,000 33,250-34,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 20 32,500-33,200 32,700-33,300 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,100-66,200 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,400-66,500 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,600-27,650 Spot (48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,700-27,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595 590-591 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 597-598 597-598 593-594 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600 595-596 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 585-586 585-586 581-582 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 583-584 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship