* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil refined prices were up at closed on better buying support against
poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,200 32,500-33,200 32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,300 32,700-33,300 32,700-33,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,500-35,000 33,500-35,000 33,250-34,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 20 32,500-33,200 32,700-33,300
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,100-66,200 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,400-66,500 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,300-29,350 29,100-29,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 28,950-29,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300 29,050-29,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,600-27,650
Spot (48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,700-27,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 594-595 594-595 590-591
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 597-598 597-598 593-594
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 599-600 595-596
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 585-586 585-586 581-582
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 587-588 587-588 583-584
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship