* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,750
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 33,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,800
General Foods 34,600
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,200
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,000
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 33,800
Rama Phopsphates 34,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,300-29,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 29,150-29,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,250-29,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 594-595
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 597-598
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 599-600
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 585-586
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 583-584 587-588
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship