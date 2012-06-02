* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,750 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,800 General Foods 34,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,200 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 33,800 Rama Phopsphates 34,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 594-595 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 593-594 597-598 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 596-597 599-600 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 581-582 585-586 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 583-584 587-588 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship