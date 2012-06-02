* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 33,250-34,700 33,250-34,700 33,500-34,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 150 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 29,300-29,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 29,150-29,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 29,250-29,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850
Spot (48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 590-591 594-595
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 593-594 593-594 597-598
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 595-596 599-600
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 581-582 581-582 585-586
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 583-584 583-584 587-588
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship