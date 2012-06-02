* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 33,200-34,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 33,250-34,700 33,250-34,700 33,500-34,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850 Spot (48% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 590-591 590-591 594-595 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 593-594 593-594 597-598 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 595-596 595-596 599-600 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 581-582 581-582 585-586 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 583-584 583-584 587-588 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship