* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,300 33,400-33,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-34,400 33,500-33,900 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 33,500-34,300 33,700-34,400 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 34,250 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,800 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 34,250 Prakash Solvex 34,000 Premier Proteins 34,250 Rama Phopsphates 34,900 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 68,700-68,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,050-28,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,150-28,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 600-601 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 603-604 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 605-606 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 591-592 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 593-594 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship