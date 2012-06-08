* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor selling
at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 33,500-34,300 33,400-33,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,700-34,400 33,500-33,900
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 170 33,500-34,300 33,700-34,400
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 34,250
Bajrang Extractions 34,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,800
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 34,250
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Premier Proteins 34,250
Rama Phopsphates 34,900
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 68,700-68,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1170 1100-1170
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,800-29,850 29,600-29,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,650-29,700 29,450-29,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,750-29,800 29,550-29,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,050-28,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,150-28,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 600-601
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 603-604
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 605-606
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 591-592
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded 593-594
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship